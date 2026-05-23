LFD: Several people displaced after an apartment fire on E High Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Several people are displaced following an apartment fire on Saturday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Lexington Fire crews responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building, Preston Arms, at 280 East High Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Units were dispatched at 5:53 p.m. and arrived on scene within a minute, finding smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

The fire was contained to a single unit, but that apartment’s occupant will be displaced.

Fire officials say the entire third floor may be affected, with a possible displacement of multiple residents, though the exact number has yet to be determined.

No one was inside the burned unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.