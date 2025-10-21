LG&E and KU reach agreement on rate increase request

(LEX 18) — Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities have reached an agreement on their rate increase request, with the utility companies saying they need the money to improve infrastructure.

"Kentucky has a very open and transparent regulatory process that allows for customer input and representation, and this process enables thoughtful discussion and extensive reviews among the parties involved," said John R. Crockett III, LG&E and KU President.

KU residential electric customers could see their monthly bills go up by $9 if the agreement is approved.

LG&E customers would see a $5 monthly increase for electricity and $8 more for gas.

"We understand any increase to customers' bills is impactful and not a decision we take lightly," Crockett said. "Our employees, who are also our customers, work hard to operate and maintain our systems to be among the best in the nation. This agreement would allow us to continue making necessary system enhancements, upgrade aging equipment and enhance service for our customers."

The Kentucky Public Service Commission still must approve the rate hike. If approved, the new rates would start no earlier than January 2026.

