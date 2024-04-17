LGBTQ advocates say they've successfully defeated ten "anti-LGBTQ" bills this year in Kentucky. On Monday, state lawmakers ended the 2024 legislative session without passing the ten bills into law.

The Kentucky Fairness Campaign says that marked "a massive victory in the fight against worsening hostility toward LGBTQ Kentuckians."

"Over the last few months, thousands across the commonwealth stood fiercely in defense of their LGBTQ friends, family and neighbors, and made it clear to lawmakers: enough is enough," said Chris Hartman, the Fairness Campaign's Executive Director. "The vast majority of Kentuckians support fairness and equality for all, and for the first time in years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spoke to that sentiment."

In a statement, Hartman said the bills that "posed the greatest threats include House Bill 47, a measure aimed at weakening local LGBTQ Fairness Ordinances across the state, Senate Bill 147, which would have restricted drag performances, and Senate Bill 239, a "conscience" clause for medical workers to deny care to patients based on moral objections."

The Fairness Campaign says the 2024 legislative session "stands in stark contrast to the last two Kentucky General Assemblies, which saw increasing attacks on LGBTQ Kentuckians, especially transgender kids."

Advocates like Rebecca Blankenship, who became the first openly trans elected official in Kentucky when she became a school board member for the Berea Independent School District, believe better relationships with lawmakers have helped with their success this year.

"This year, I think we can say, we are deeply grateful to people like Rep. Decker, Sen. Tichenor, Rep. Tate and others who listened to us with respect and belief in our dignity," said Blankenship.

"LGBT Kentuckians needed a break. I'm glad we got one," she said. "And I hope that legislators continue to engage with us in a manner that they can see where we're coming from and that we just don't want to be discriminated against."