LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A federally funded program aimed at helping Woodford County property owners recover from historic flooding in 2025 is entering its final phase, with the county completing its first property purchases.

Woodford County Emergency Manager Drew Chandler said several waves of properties are moving through the process as part of the Emergency Watershed Protection buyout program.

The county received $12 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the program, which allows owners of repeatedly flooded homes along the Kentucky River to sell their properties to the county.



PAST COVERAGE: $12 million buyout for Woodford County flood victims

12 Million Buyout for Flood Victims

“For every property that transacts through this program, the federal government is picking up 75% of the expenses,” Chandler said.

Each property must receive USDA approval before the county can move forward with a purchase.

“We present it to the USDA, and they give us a thumbs up or a thumbs down on whether or not it’s OK to proceed to purchase those properties,” Chandler said.

Chandler said Monday that the county had closed on the first two properties involved in the program. Three more are currenrtly "in the queue behind that" and 26 are moving forward with buyout.

It marks a significant step for an initiative designed to help families move forward after the flooding.

Woodford County Judge-Executive James Kay described the program’s effect as “generational.”

“It’s important for our community to fulfill the promise to those that went through the flood that we were going to be there until the end,” Kay said.

The program does more than purchase damaged homes. Kay said several properties affected by the 2025 flooding will become greenspace after they are acquired through the government buyout program.

''Everyone knows about our Clifton Boat Ramp Project where we just partnered with Fish and Wildlife and built a brand new boat ramp," Kay said. "Several of the flooded properties that we looked to purchase with this buyout program could potentially connect to that area and make a bigger park and river access area so that people can also enjoy the river. It's something that's a great asset to our community."

For families who have endured repeated flooding, Chandler said the buyout program offers an opportunity for a new beginning.

“Life-changing is how I would describe it,” Chandler said.