Coroner: 2 fatalities confirmed in roadway collision involving emergency vehicle in Scott County

Update: July 11 at 4:15 p.m.

The Scott County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a vehicle collision involving an emergency vehicle on I-75 southbound near the 141-mile marker has resulted in two fatalities.

Traffic is currently being diverted on to U.S. 25 for an undetermined amount of time, as the interstate is shut down at the 144-mile marker, according to the coroner's office.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public at this time. The fatal collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office, and the Scott County Coroner's Office.

Original story:

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has announced that a "serious" vehicle accident on I-75 has left multiple individuals with life-threatening injuries, and that traffic will be severely impacted as crews work to clear the roadway.

According to a social media post, the area impacted is I-75 southbound lanes near the 141-mile marker.

"Preliminary reports are that emergency units were on scene of a previous single-vehicle accident when another vehicle struck an emergency vehicle on scene," the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in its social media post.

Now, multiple people are experiencing life-threatening injuries. No first responders were injured in the accident. Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours, and multiple lanes are expected to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.