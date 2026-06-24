Liggins' attorney threatens to reveal district matters if he is not reinstated by Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to restore Dr. Demetrus Liggins as superintendent, according to his attorney, Amos Jones, who filed a formal complaint Friday accusing the district of illegal behavior.

Jones, a Dunbar High School graduate, is accusing the district of entering a closed session during a board meeting to discuss the superintendent's "resignation," while Liggins says he was merely proposing a potential separation agreement.

"A very abrupt change of circumstances for Dr. Liggins, from being Superintendent of the Year for the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky, and having the blessing of the board in a renewed contract from 2025 to being summarily placed on leave," Jones said.

The complaint centers on Fayette County Public Schools placing Liggins on paid administrative leave, with Jones accusing the district of creating a "nonexistent vacancy."

"And falsely tagged with a resignation that did not occur," Jones said.

Jones also called the board's announcement of Dr. Bill Bradford temporarily taking over as invalid.

"We consider the interim superintendent a victim," he said. "He can't tell the board no. If the board tells him to jump, he jumps."

In a statement, the Fayette County Board of Education said it is following the law, saying in part: "Because these matters involved personnel issues, potential legal considerations, and ongoing board processes, it would be inappropriate to litigate them in the press."

Jones said if the district does not meet the Wednesday deadline, his team will publicly reveal district matters.

"If they don't get it straight and figure out who the real problem is in this matter, on whom Dr. Liggins has blown the whistle. Then it's going to be all opened up and names will be named," Jones said.

Jones added that Liggins is ready to return.

"Dr. Liggins is eager to return restored, as well as vindicated, because we have a paper trail a mile long," Jones said.

Jones also expressed frustration with the board's handling of the situation.

"We really hope and pray that they will come to their senses and stop being emotional and read what's before them and how bad it is," Jones said.

Liggins previously spoke to his commitment to the district.

"Fayette County Public Schools are producing some of the best people in the world at any given moment, it's outstanding. I came to help keep that tradition alive," Liggins said.

