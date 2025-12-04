Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington band helps serve 1,500 Thanksgiving meals in community dinner drive

(LEX 18) — Light House Ministries hosted a Thanksgiving dinner to help feed the hungry, serving 1,500 meals as part of the Lexington Americana band Barrel Creek Revival's fifth annual meal drive.

Members of the band say volunteers and donations keep the event going each year, and the substantial growth is thanks to support from family, friends, and the local community.

Musician and event organizer Zach Smith said the first year of the event served 75 meals, showing remarkable growth over the past five years.

The annual meal drive demonstrates how community partnerships can make a significant impact in addressing food insecurity during the holiday season.

