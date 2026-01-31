Lighthouse Ministries in need of winter supplies as cold weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Valerie Ingle has been with Lighthouse Ministries for over 22 years, witnessing firsthand the consistent need for the nonprofit organization across Lexington. As the executive director, she has seen how the organization serves as a lifeline for her community.

"People do depend on us," Ingle said.

Lighthouse Ministries addresses a variety of essential needs: providing showers, distributing warm meals, and offering shelter from harsh weather conditions. The organization operates with a straightforward philosophy that guides its daily operations.

"I always look at us like we're a practical ministry that meets practical needs," Ingle said.

The current winter weather is putting the nonprofit's mission to the test, as people continue to face freezing temperatures throughout the region. While Lighthouse Ministries is working to help by distributing warm clothing, the organization is running critically low on supplies.

"So, the people that come in here to take showers or eat, they need stuff too. Whether that be gloves, hat, sleeping bags, and all that stuff. We had none of it," Ingle said.

Ingle's commitment to helping others stems from her own personal experiences with poverty, particularly during cold winter months, she told LEX 18.

"I grew up poor. No heat, no water, sleeping with all your clothes on, seeing your breath, snow coming through the windows. I know what it's like," she said.

Throughout her tenure at Lighthouse Ministries, Ingle has witnessed the transformative power of the organization's work and how it can completely change people's lives.

"People coming out of prison that have been in there for 20 years, you just see their lives change, being productive citizens... It means a lot," she said.

This meaningful impact is what motivates Ingle to continue giving back to her community year after year, ensuring that Lighthouse Ministries remains a beacon of hope for those who need it most.

The nonprofit is in need of hats, hand warmers, gloves, coats, blankets, and other winter clothing. Ingle said the organization is also looking for snacks to give out.

To donate, visit the nonprofit in Lexington at 190 Spruce Street.

Learn more on what to donate at this link: Lighthouse Ministries | Feeding & Restoring Hope in Lexington, KY