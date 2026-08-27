Lightning strike believed to have started a fire on Lake Barkley State Resort Park dining room roof

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire Wednesday morning on the Lake Barkley State Resort Park dining room building.

The park said the fire started just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the east side of the building. Firefighters responded quickly to extinguish the flames. Crews said there was damage both inside and outside the facility.

Park officials said the fire was reported quickly because of their construction team with Pinnacle INC, who discovered the flames. They thanked all of the first responders who responded to the scene, including the East Golden Pond Fire Department, Cadiz Fire Department, and Trigg County EMS.