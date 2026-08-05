Lightning strike from Wednesday's storm sparks house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department is reporting that a lightning strike from Wednesday afternoon's storms caused a house on Willow Lane in eastern Lexington to catch on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Willow Lane to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, units noticed the fire was coming from a small crawl space under the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with no reported structural damage, injuries, or people displaced.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.