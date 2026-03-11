Lil Lambs Closet turns donated children's items into millions in support for women and families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For more than 30 years, Lil Lambs Closet has been turning gently used children's items into support for families in need.

The non-profit holds its sale event twice a year, giving the community a chance to save money while also supporting families in need. Since starting in 1993, Lil Lambs Closet has donated more than $1.8 million to organizations helping women and children.

Virginia Fairchild, a committee member who has served for 25 years, said the organization collects a wide range of donated items.

"We have clothing, books, toys, furniture, car seats, bikes," Fairchild said.

Fairchild said she has seen the impact of the sale firsthand.

"I see children get excited. A couple years ago, we saw a little girl going out saying that she was finally going to have her own bed to sleep in," Fairchild said.

Just 24 hours before the first day the sale opened, the space was empty. A day later, the racks were full of clothes, with more donations continuing to arrive throughout the day.

This year, proceeds from the sale will benefit Step by Step Lexington, which helps young mothers continue their education while raising their children. The organization is also raising money for an international initiative.

"This year, our dollar lamb project will buy chicks for women in Kenya. So a five dollar donation would buy three chickens for the widows in Kenya and they would be able to provide eggs but then also to earn income," Fairchild said.

At the close of the sale, donated items that go unsold find a second purpose.

"On Saturday afternoon, we will have a large truck come from the Mountain Mission in Eastern Kentucky to take all of those items that people choose to donate and it is usually a very large pile on our sidewalk and a lot of good goes to the people in need in Eastern Kentucky," Fairchild said.

The sale runs March 12th through 14th. A full list of times can be found here: Lil' Lambs Closet