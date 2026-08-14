Armed, dangerous man in Garrard County arrested after he allegedly fired at police

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — UPDATE: Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.

KSP confirmed that the armed and dangerous suspect has been apprehended and that "the situation has been brought to a peaceful resolution" on Friday.

UPDATE: Aug. 14 at 12:45 p.m.

The reported armed and dangerous suspect in Garrard County is now in custody after he allegedly fired at authorities while they were serving a warrant on him.

Original Story:

The Kentucky Response Team was reportedly on a scene at a home on Polly's Bend Road in Garrard County on Friday to execute a warrant on a man.

Officials reported that after a lengthy negotiation, the man "refused to cooperate" and then allegedly fired a weapon at law enforcement. He reportedly fled the scene into a wooded area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials noted that he was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, no shirt, and no shoes. KSP and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching the area. Residents in the area are asked to remain inside and lock their doors.

As of 12:40 p.m., KSP reported that the location of the suspect is known and that law enforcement "has him contained."

Further, LEX News learned that a childcare center in Lancaster has entered a precautionary lockdown and is asking families not to come to the facility until further notice. In a message shared with families, Lil' Rascals Early Learning Campus said it was currently under a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Center officials said all children are safe, accounted for and inside the secured facility.

"All children are safe and accounted for, and our doors are secured," the center said in its notice to parents.

Families were asked not to come to the center while the lockdown remains in effect. The facility said it would provide another update once the lockdown has been lifted and normal pick-up operations can resume.

The reason for the precautionary lockdown was not immediately disclosed.

