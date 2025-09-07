Lincoln Co. Schools welcomes students back Monday amid ongoing facility upgrades

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Even though back-to-school season is considered over for most counties in Kentucky, Lincoln County Schools is welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday.

District leaders say crews have been busy over the summer working on several facility upgrades, including a major renovation at Lincoln County High School.

Much of the project is already complete, but some work will continue as the school year begins. Officials say more areas are expected to open in the coming days.

District officials thanked parents and students on Facebook for their patience and said the goal is to create an even better learning environment for everyone.