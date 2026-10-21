Lincoln County man killed in crash involving semi-truck, Kentucky State Police say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An 81-year-old Lincoln County man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck in Stanford, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said troopers from Post 7 in Richmond were called just before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the collision at the intersection of U.S. 27 South and Kentucky 698.

The preliminary investigation found that a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Clifford Walker, 81, of Stanford, was turning onto U.S. 27 from KY 698 when it entered the path of a semi-truck driven by Adam Grant, 44, of Columbia. Investigators said the truck driver was unable to avoid the collision.

Walker suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum.

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