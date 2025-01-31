Lincoln County reports no school due to major water break in Crab Orchard

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lincoln County Public Schools reported no school on Friday after the City of Crab Orchard reported that a major water break will take time to repair.

Notably, school officials said that Crab Orchard Elementary is without water on Friday due to the water break.

The city reported that crews are working diligently to fix the located problem and at this time, it is unknown when the break will be fixed.

Officials with the city advised the public to reframe from calling City Hall as they will provide additional information as it becomes available.

"Again we are sorry, but this is happening in all surrounding water systems and not just Crab Orchards," a post from the city read. "This happens when the weather thaws out and the ground is soft and will cause the water lines to shift."