Lincoln County Schools delays start date due to high school renovation issues

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Lincoln County Public Schools announced on Thursday that the district will delay the start of classes until Sept. 8 due to unexpected construction problems at the high school.

The decision comes after renovation crews discovered unforeseen structural issues at Lincoln County High School that require immediate attention to ensure student and staff safety, a post from the school system says.

The district says that due to the change to the start date, the last day for students will now be on May 27, 2026.

"We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the patience and support of our families and community as we work diligently to resolve these issues," Bruce Smith, superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, said. "We are very excited about the improvements being made for our students and staff and look forward to completing the project as soon as possible."

The post details the job, saying, "The high school is undergoing a major renovation project this summer. Phase one of the project includes new flooring, ceilings and lighting in the hallways and lobbies. The student bathrooms are being completely renovated along with repairs to some floors, the roof and masonry walls. The school is also receiving a new intercom system and a gym renovation."

The updated academic calendar can be found on the district's website at lincoln.kyschools.us.

