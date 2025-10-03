Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies introduce new Lucas CPR device with grant

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has introduced a new device to the team, the Lucas CPR device, with a new $20,000 grant on Friday.

Life-saving devices are essential for paramedics. Recently, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a $20,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and purchased a Lucas CPR device for one deputy's cruiser.

"We have AEDs in our police cars, so we go to all cardiac arrests. Whether that be an overdose that someone suffered, to just a cardiac arrest in general," said Chief Deputy Michael Mullins with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. "Cause a lot of times the sheriff's deputies are not here at the office. They're out and about patrolling the streets. Might be two, anywhere to two to 10 minutes closer than an ambulance could be because usually an ambulance is at the station."

Mullins says that within two to four minutes of someone going into cardiac arrest, they start to lose brain cells due to a lack of oxygen.

The device allows paramedics to have consistent compressions, eliminates fatigue, and provides stability during transport.

"I went to a cardiac arrest. I got there several minutes before the ambulance by myself, and I was trying to help do CPR and AED, and all those kinds of things," explains Mullins.

Mullins says EMS has four of the devices now, but wants to order more for the Sheriff's Office. He encourages other sheriff's offices to do the same.

"I would like to see a whole lot more law enforcement agencies kind of go this route. And understanding were all one team, whether that be fire, police, or EMS. We're all in it together to save a life and make a difference," Mullins says.