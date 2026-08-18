Lincoln County youth pastor charged with sodomy, child sex crimes after confessing to KSP

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Lincoln County youth pastor and funeral director faces four criminal charges after he contacted Kentucky State Police to confess to crimes involving a 17-year-old member of his youth group.

Jason Coulter, a youth pastor at Green River Pentecostal Church in Lincoln County, was charged on Aug. 17, 2026, with third degree sodomy, possession of matter showing a sexual performance by a minor, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

According to court records, Coulter reached out to Kentucky State Police on Aug. 14 and told investigators he wanted to confess to crimes. He told troopers he met the 17-year-old through his youth group at church and that the two began exchanging nude photographs through Snapchat. He also told investigators he shared sexual fantasies with her through the app.

Coulter told investigators the two met in person on two separate occasions. In April, he said, they met at Veterans Park in Mercer County, where sexual contact occurred. In May, the teen met Coulter at the Lincoln County funeral home where he works as funeral director. After work, the two drove in his gray Chevrolet Equinox to McKinney, near the Dollar Store, where sexual contact occurred again.

Coulter told investigators he kept some of the images exchanged through Snapchat. When investigators arrived at his home to arrest him, he also told them he had sometimes asked the teen for the photographs.

Investigators interviewed the victim on Aug. 17, 2026. Her account matched Coulter's, confirming the exchange of nude photographs through Snapchat and both in-person encounters in Mercer and Lincoln counties.

