Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

LIST: 2024 trick-or-treat times across Kentucky

Untitled design - 2024-10-08T130508.042.png
LEX 18
Untitled design - 2024-10-08T130508.042.png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — It's spooky season, which means Halloween is right around the corner!

LEX 18 has compiled a list of trick-or-treating times across central and southeastern Kentucky.

  • Berea/Richmond (Madison County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Booneville (Owsley County): Oct. 31 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Broadhead/Livingston/Mt. Vernon (Rockcastle County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Campton (Wolfe County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Corbin (Whitley County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Frenchburg (Menifee County): Oct. 31 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Jackson (Breathitt County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Lancaster (Garrard County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Lexington (Fayette County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Morehead (Rowan County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Mount Sterling (Montgomery County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Somerset (Pulaski County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Williamsburg (Whitley County): Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

*This list is subject to change and will be updated frequently.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18