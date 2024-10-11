LIST: 2024 trick-or-treat times across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — It's spooky season, which means Halloween is right around the corner!
LEX 18 has compiled a list of trick-or-treating times across central and southeastern Kentucky.
- Berea/Richmond (Madison County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Booneville (Owsley County): Oct. 31 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Broadhead/Livingston/Mt. Vernon (Rockcastle County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Campton (Wolfe County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Corbin (Whitley County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Frenchburg (Menifee County): Oct. 31 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Jackson (Breathitt County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Lancaster (Garrard County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Lexington (Fayette County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Morehead (Rowan County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Mount Sterling (Montgomery County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Somerset (Pulaski County): Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Williamsburg (Whitley County): Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
*This list is subject to change and will be updated frequently.