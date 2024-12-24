LIST: Christmas Eve store hours in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christmas Eve has arrived and several stores in the area have adjusted their store hours to fit the holiday season.
Here's a list of ares store hours on Christmas Eve:
- Aldi: Find limited store hours on the Aldi website.
- Costco Wholesale: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Critchfield Meats: Closes at 2 p.m.
- Kroger: All stores and fuel centers to close at 6 p.m. while Kroger pharmacies will close at 5 p.m.
- Sam's Club: Open until 6 p.m.
- Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trader Joe's: Open until 5 p.m.
- Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.