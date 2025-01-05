List of crashes, road closures in the area due to weather conditions

(LEX 18) — As the winter storm hits the region, officials are reporting several wrecks and road closures that have occurred in the area due to impacted roads on Sunday.

I-64 at mile marker 87

A truck was seen flipped over on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 87 before the Haley Road exit in Lexington at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver was uninjured, according to officials, and the accident occurred due to the road conditions.

I-75 southbound near 124 mile marker closure

Scott County Sheriff's Office reported that Interstate-75 southbound near the 124 mile marker is shut down as of 11 a.m. on Sunday due to a jack-knifed semi.

Officials will advise the community on when the road will be reopened.

LEX 18 will continue to update the list as accidents and closures are reported throughout the region.