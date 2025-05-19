List of donation items needed in Laurel County following storm

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department provided a list of donation items that are needed for people affected by the tornado that ripped through Laurel County on Friday night.
LPD released the following list:
- Nonperishable food
- Baby food
- Diapers/wipes
- New socks/underwear
- New shoes
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Tarps
- Nails/screws
- Trash bags
- Batteries
- Plastic wrap
- Dog/cat food
- First aid/medical supplies
- Feminine products
- Heavy-duty work gloves
- Washed clothes/towels
- Hair brush/hair bows
- Flashlights/lanterns
- Razors/shaving cream
For more information, go to the London Police Department's Facebook page.
There is a donation site at Hart Missionary Baptist Church in London, along with the old London Market building, located next to the Dollar Store and Autozone near 1808 North Main Street.