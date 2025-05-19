List of donation items needed in Laurel County following storm

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department provided a list of donation items that are needed for people affected by the tornado that ripped through Laurel County on Friday night.

LPD released the following list:



Nonperishable food

Baby food

Diapers/wipes

New socks/underwear

New shoes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Tarps

Nails/screws

Trash bags

Batteries

Plastic wrap

Dog/cat food

First aid/medical supplies

Feminine products

Heavy-duty work gloves

Washed clothes/towels

Hair brush/hair bows

Flashlights/lanterns

Razors/shaving cream

For more information, go to the London Police Department's Facebook page.

There is a donation site at Hart Missionary Baptist Church in London, along with the old London Market building, located next to the Dollar Store and Autozone near 1808 North Main Street.