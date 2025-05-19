Watch Now
List of donation items needed in Laurel County following storm

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department provided a list of donation items that are needed for people affected by the tornado that ripped through Laurel County on Friday night.

LPD released the following list:

  • Nonperishable food
  • Baby food
  • Diapers/wipes
  • New socks/underwear
  • New shoes
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Tarps
  • Nails/screws
  • Trash bags
  • Batteries
  • Plastic wrap
  • Dog/cat food
  • First aid/medical supplies
  • Feminine products
  • Heavy-duty work gloves
  • Washed clothes/towels
  • Hair brush/hair bows
  • Flashlights/lanterns
  • Razors/shaving cream

For more information, go to the London Police Department's Facebook page.

There is a donation site at Hart Missionary Baptist Church in London, along with the old London Market building, located next to the Dollar Store and Autozone near 1808 North Main Street.

