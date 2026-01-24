Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
76  WX Alerts 29  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

List of Kentucky warming centers ahead of the winter storm

Featured Image Custom Edit (21).png
LEX 18
Featured Image Custom Edit (21).png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Across Kentucky, counties are opening warming centers and shelters as temperatures plunge and winter weathers arrives to the area, with emergency management urging residents to prepare and limit travel.

Here's a list of open warming centers, according to the Kentucky Shelter & Warming Center:

  • Catholic Action Center located at 1055 Industry Road in Lexington
  • Adairville FD located at 11070 Nashville Road in Adairville
  • Auburn City FD located at 114 East Main Street in Auburn
  • Lewisburg FD 402 Green Street in Lewisburg
  • The Station (at Living Grace Church) located at 128 East Green Street in Versailles
  • Hillview Government Center located at 283 Crestwood Lane in Louisville
  • Mt. Washington Fick Hall located at 155 Sullivan Hill Road in Mount Washington
  • First Baptist Church located at 254 South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville
  • Raceland Community Center located at 713 Chinn Street in Russell
  • VFW Post #6291 located at 926 South 12th Street in Murray
  • Beacon of Hope located at 850 Bypass Road in Winchester
  • Jessamine County Homeless Coalition (private) located at 218 East Maple Street in Nicholasville
  • Casey County Courthouse located at 169 Courthouse Square in Liberty
  • Madison Homes located at 105 Fifth Street in Richmond
  • Haven of Hope located at 301 Steep Street in Richmond
  • Clinton County Courthouse located at 100 South Cross Street in Albany
  • Crofton Tornado Shelter located at 13511 North Old Madisonville Road in Crofton
  • Marion County EMS located at 436 West Walnut Street in Lebanon
  • Russellville Rural FD located at 101 Fischer Drive in Russellville
  • Logan County Search & Rescue located at 101 North Thurston Drive in Russellville
  • Agape located at 501 Johnson Street in Russellville
  • Crofton Tornado Shelter located at 13511 North Old Madisonville in Crofton

Find the updated list here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18