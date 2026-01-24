List of Kentucky warming centers ahead of the winter storm

(LEX 18) — Across Kentucky, counties are opening warming centers and shelters as temperatures plunge and winter weathers arrives to the area, with emergency management urging residents to prepare and limit travel.
Here's a list of open warming centers, according to the Kentucky Shelter & Warming Center:
- Catholic Action Center located at 1055 Industry Road in Lexington
- Adairville FD located at 11070 Nashville Road in Adairville
- Auburn City FD located at 114 East Main Street in Auburn
- Lewisburg FD 402 Green Street in Lewisburg
- The Station (at Living Grace Church) located at 128 East Green Street in Versailles
- Hillview Government Center located at 283 Crestwood Lane in Louisville
- Mt. Washington Fick Hall located at 155 Sullivan Hill Road in Mount Washington
- First Baptist Church located at 254 South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville
- Raceland Community Center located at 713 Chinn Street in Russell
- VFW Post #6291 located at 926 South 12th Street in Murray
- Beacon of Hope located at 850 Bypass Road in Winchester
- Jessamine County Homeless Coalition (private) located at 218 East Maple Street in Nicholasville
- Casey County Courthouse located at 169 Courthouse Square in Liberty
- Madison Homes located at 105 Fifth Street in Richmond
- Haven of Hope located at 301 Steep Street in Richmond
- Clinton County Courthouse located at 100 South Cross Street in Albany
- Crofton Tornado Shelter located at 13511 North Old Madisonville Road in Crofton
- Marion County EMS located at 436 West Walnut Street in Lebanon
- Russellville Rural FD located at 101 Fischer Drive in Russellville
- Logan County Search & Rescue located at 101 North Thurston Drive in Russellville
- Agape located at 501 Johnson Street in Russellville
