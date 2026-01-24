List of Kentucky warming centers ahead of the winter storm

(LEX 18) — Across Kentucky, counties are opening warming centers and shelters as temperatures plunge and winter weathers arrives to the area, with emergency management urging residents to prepare and limit travel.

Here's a list of open warming centers, according to the Kentucky Shelter & Warming Center:

Catholic Action Center located at 1055 Industry Road in Lexington

Adairville FD located at 11070 Nashville Road in Adairville

Auburn City FD located at 114 East Main Street in Auburn

Lewisburg FD 402 Green Street in Lewisburg

The Station (at Living Grace Church) located at 128 East Green Street in Versailles

Hillview Government Center located at 283 Crestwood Lane in Louisville

Mt. Washington Fick Hall located at 155 Sullivan Hill Road in Mount Washington

First Baptist Church located at 254 South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville

Raceland Community Center located at 713 Chinn Street in Russell

VFW Post #6291 located at 926 South 12th Street in Murray

Beacon of Hope located at 850 Bypass Road in Winchester

Jessamine County Homeless Coalition (private) located at 218 East Maple Street in Nicholasville

Casey County Courthouse located at 169 Courthouse Square in Liberty

Madison Homes located at 105 Fifth Street in Richmond

Haven of Hope located at 301 Steep Street in Richmond

Clinton County Courthouse located at 100 South Cross Street in Albany

Crofton Tornado Shelter located at 13511 North Old Madisonville Road in Crofton

Marion County EMS located at 436 West Walnut Street in Lebanon

Russellville Rural FD located at 101 Fischer Drive in Russellville

Logan County Search & Rescue located at 101 North Thurston Drive in Russellville

Agape located at 501 Johnson Street in Russellville

