LIST: School closings and schedule alterations for Friday, Nov. 22

LEX 18
LEX 18 — LEX 18 has compiled a list of school closings and scheduled alterations for schools around the area.

  • Bell County Schools - Closed, NTI Day #2
  • Floyd County Schools - Closed, NTI Day
  • Harlan County Schools - Closed,NTI Day #1
  • Jackson Independent Schools - Closed, NTI Day
  • Knox County Schools - Closed, NTI Day
  • Leslie County Schools - Closed
  • Letcher County Schools - Closed, NTI Day
  • Middlesboro Independent Schools - Closed, NTI Day #2
  • Morgan County Schools - Closed
  • Pineville Independent - Closed, NTI Day #3
  • Red Bird Christian School - 2 hour delay
  • Small Wonders Daycare - Closed
  • SE KY Community and Technical College - Closed, remote operation
  • Wolfe County Schools - Closed, NTI Day #1
