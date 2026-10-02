Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Listening Session in Frankfort allows Kentuckians to voice concerns about data centers

Listening Session in Frankfort allows Kentuckians to voice concerns about data centers
Posted
and last updated

Frankfort, KY- Lawmakers heard opinions on both sides regarding data centers Thursday.

"I'm probably the only person that's pro data center, pro AI person that's gonna come up here," Martin Rivers said.

In a packed room of the Capitol Annex, Representative Adam Moore organized a listening session giving residents a chance to be heard.

"Residents were left in the dark. Our open records requests have been repeatedly denied," Dr. Diane Floyd of Mercer County said.

Kentuckians want guardrails around data centers on issues like water, noise and land use just to name a few. Max Moran addressed moratoriums.

"The first is a true impartial study to make sure these projects are feasible."

Rivers, from Fayette County, supports data center projects. "I'm totally sold on AI and I want to see it coming faster," Rivers said.

As Kentucky decides what comes next, so many at this session want to pump the brakes on any potential data center development.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18