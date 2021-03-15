Litter of puppies stolen from Graves County home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a litter of puppies was stolen Thursday from a home in Graves County, police said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement Monday that five puppies, four females and one male, were taken from a home on Meridian Road between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The puppies are Beagles with two of them having Bluetick markings.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of whoever stole the puppies is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.