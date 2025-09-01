Live Green Lexington announces new text alert system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Live Green Lexington announced the start of a new text alert system beginning today, Sept. 1.

Organizers detailed that the public must sign up under the new system in order to receive text updates. Users can text Join + the individuals keyword to 31002. Notably, keywords must be in all caps.

Waste collection updates can be received by texting Join LEXMONDAY, LEXTUESDAY, LEXTHURSDAY, or LEXFRIDAY to 31002.

Volunteer opportunities can be received by texting Join LEXVOL to 31002

Special collections can be received by texting Join LEXCOLLECTION to 31002

Upcoming events can be received by texting Join LEXEVENTS to 31002

Sanitary sewer overflow can be received by texting LEXSSO to 31002

Meanwhile, email alerts will switch over to the new system in mid-September. Organizers noted that if an individual is subscribed then an email will be sent out with instructions.