Live Green Lexington announces new text alert system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Live Green Lexington announced the start of a new text alert system beginning today, Sept. 1.
Organizers detailed that the public must sign up under the new system in order to receive text updates. Users can text Join + the individuals keyword to 31002. Notably, keywords must be in all caps.
- Waste collection updates can be received by texting Join LEXMONDAY, LEXTUESDAY, LEXTHURSDAY, or LEXFRIDAY to 31002.
- Volunteer opportunities can be received by texting Join LEXVOL to 31002
- Special collections can be received by texting Join LEXCOLLECTION to 31002
- Upcoming events can be received by texting Join LEXEVENTS to 31002
- Sanitary sewer overflow can be received by texting LEXSSO to 31002
Meanwhile, email alerts will switch over to the new system in mid-September. Organizers noted that if an individual is subscribed then an email will be sent out with instructions.