Livingston County crash kills 2 people including child, 4 others airlifted to hospital

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 60 West in Livingston County killed a 5-year-old boy and a 61-year-old man Tuesday, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Four other people — two children and two adults — were airlifted to out-of-state hospitals for treatment following the crash in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 60 West.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said additional details will be released as they become available.