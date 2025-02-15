Livingston Fire and Rescue reminds citizens to call 911 in case of emergency

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Livingston Fire and Rescue is reminding citizens to call 911 in case of an emergency over the weekend.

The department says that due to them being a volunteer fire department, the station is not always staffed, and that is why it is better to call 911 so they can dispatch someone quickly.

The department says heavy rain and potential flooding over the weekend are expected in the Rockcastle River area. A statement from the department adds that the safety of citizens is their priority.