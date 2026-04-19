Livingston Fire and Rescue warns drivers of slick Red Hill Road

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Livingston Fire and Rescue urges extreme caution for drivers on Red Hill Road due to slick conditions on Saturday evening.

Rain has created extremely slick conditions on Red Hill Road near Piney Branch Road, prompting Livingston Fire and Rescue to urge drivers to slow down and use caution.

Today's rain created an extremely slick environment on the roadway, increasing the likelihood of crashes. Already, fire and rescue have had to respond to two crashes due to the weather.

Public Information Officer Joseph Alcorn asks drivers to slow down and use caution when navigating sharp turns.