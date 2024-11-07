Livingston supplier shuts off water after unpaid bills from previous administration

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Back in May, we shared with you the story of water pressure issues causing Livingston, Kentucky to have little to no water.

Now, the City of Livingston is experiencing another round of water issues after its water was shut off Tuesday night followed by a boil water advisory this afternoon.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle traveled to Livingston to understand why the shut-off happened and the city's plans to fix it.

"The unknown of how long it's going to be and the fact there hasn't been an update on it is kind of unsettling," explains Kristie Mink, one of the residents who has been dealing with these issues for more time than she'd like. "It is very frustrating on that end. Don't want to get in a whole lot of it but there's been issues for a long time and nobodys looking into those issues. It comes a point in time that if that town is struggling that bad. That somebody is going to have to step in and take care of the residents that are struggling there."

The city informed the public about the shutdown through Facebook:

Livingston Mayor Sandi Singleton says the past administration left the city with an $89,000 debt connected to Woods Creek Water District. Singleton says the city has been making consecutive payments since January 2023 to pay off that debt, and its last payment was on October 12, 2024. Woods Creek told Singleton the city had not paid its August and September bills, but Singleton denies that.

LEX 18 reached out to Woods Creek for comment but has not received any response.

Singleton says she has also reached out to Woods Creek numerous times but with no response as well. She states, she wants to know the remainder of the debt that needs to be paid off and why the water was shut off to begin with.

The city is in the process of getting a grant approved to help pay off the Woods Creek debt that the past administration left.

Residents are not the only ones concerned, though; the lack of water also affects fire departments. "I had a lot of concern. Being the fire chief, you know, we have a big fire we operate with water," Chief Jeff Carpenter with the Livingston Fire and Rescue explains. "With not having water here in the city with the water shut off with no hydrants. We're looking at 10 miles at least to the next closest fire hydrant outside the city of Livingston. Significant travel time if we have to travel water and really concerned about water supply."

Carpenter advises residents to avoid using as much water as possible. He says do not water your lawns and do not fill up bathtubs thinking that will help preserve water. It will only hurt the system's supply and cause more issues for the fire department.

However, Carpenter does not want residents to worry. He explains that he has a plan in place, and if a fire occurs, multiple agencies are ready to back him up and help out.

Singleton says she is doing everything in her power to get answers and resolve this issue.