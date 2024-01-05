Local actors, extras wanted for new movie to be shot in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — A new film project is wanting actors and extras from the Greater Cincinnati area.

Film Cincinnati, alongside New Media and director Shal Ngo, are looking for people to star in a "Control Freak," a feature film that begins production this winter.

The exact plot for the movie hasn't been released, but filming will tentatively begin in mid-February and run for about a month. It will be shot in Covington and the surrounding areas.

Producers are searching for actors to fill three principal roles, as well as 79 extra to be used as background actors. The principal roles needed are "The Sanshi," a costumed demon, "Aunt Thuy," a Vietnamese female in her 50s and "Sang," a Vietnamese man is his mid-60s. Production will also cast two stand-ins for the principal actors, as well.

According to IMDb, Ngo was "bitten by the film bug early" and remembers using his family's video camera to shoot on VHS tapes as a kid. Prior to "Control Freak," Ngo has directed multiple shorts, a TV episode and "The Park," a feature-length film that debuted in 2023.

For those interested in any of the three principal roles, you can email casting director Abigail Esmena at abi@auditionroom513.com with your name, role interested in and height. Those wanting to be background actors can click here to apply.

"Control Freak" is the latest of multiple movies shot in the Greater Cincinnati area in the past few years. In 2023, filming for the Robert De Niro movie "Wise Guys" blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati.