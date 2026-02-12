Local aging experts give safety tips for seniors living alone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seniors living alone can take simple steps to stay safe and connected, according to local aging experts and community members who have developed practical strategies for maintaining independence while ensuring their wellbeing.

For many older adults, living alone represents freedom and self-reliance, but it also creates unique vulnerabilities that require thoughtful planning and community awareness.

"When we're still in the workplace our coworkers are looking for us, but once we've retired, it may be that we don't see or we don't have an appointment or we don't have an expectation of being at a place and so if something had happened, if we had fallen or our car had broken down or we had gone missing, somebody may not be looking for us for a few days," Kristy Stambaugh said.

Stambaugh, director of aging and disability services at the Lexington Senior Center, emphasizes that having a safety plan is essential for seniors who live independently.

One effective strategy involves simple daily signals to neighbors. Stambaugh knows a senior who uses his American flag as a daily check-in system.

"He always put out his American flag, and he said to his neighbors, if you ever notice that I haven't put my flag out by 10 o'clock in the morning, please come and check on me," Stambaugh said.

Marrion Paul Jennings, a regular at the center who lives alone, believes constant awareness is crucial for personal safety.

"The best thing that I can tell you is just be aware at all times, even when you feel safe. Because you don't know who's looking at you," Jennings said. "Instead of allowing yourself to be potential prey, stay on your guard."

Maintaining social connections provides another layer of protection for seniors living independently. The senior center actively monitors its regular attendees to ensure their wellbeing.

"If we don't see one of our regulars for a few days, we call upon them and say hey, everything going on or we ask the others and say have you heard from so and such just to make sure because we are a community and we want people to feel connected," Stambaugh said.

Jennings, drawing from his military background, offers a unique home security tip using common household items.

"When you shut your door at night and you lock it, take 3 butter knives, put 2 in your door that face where your lock is, and put 1 up on top and just slide it right up in behind that little facer board. It stops them from being able to open their door," Jennings said.

These small adjustments can potentially save lives, according to those who implement them.

"The United States Marine Corps, you know, they taught me all kinds of things, so, and here I am pushing 77. And I try to help other people, especially like some of the people we have here," Jennings said.