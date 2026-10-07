Local author Cindy North hopes to build ADHD community through new book and Nicholasville event

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — ADHD is often associated with a lack of focus, but local author Cindy North says the condition affects far more than attention.

North first began learning about ADHD while helping her children navigate their own challenges. As she researched the condition, she started to recognize many of the same traits in herself.

“I realized that the apple didn't fall so far from the tree, and I discovered my own differently wired brain,” North said.

That realization inspired her book, Living in the Wild: Embracing Your Stripes with ADHD, which combines her personal story with information about the neuroscience behind ADHD.

“I chose the zebra very intentionally because as our thumbprints and our fingerprints are uniquely ours, so are the stripes of a zebra, and so are the stripes of an ADHDer,” North said.

North describes the book as “vulnerable” and “raw and real,” and says it explores challenges such as working memory, planning, organization and other executive functions that many people with ADHD experience.

ADHD affects millions of Americans, and North hopes her book and upcoming event will help people feel understood and connected.

“It brings in the neuroscience of what is happening at the brain level,” she said.

North says many people with ADHD spend years masking their struggles, which can leave them feeling isolated.

“I want people to feel seen and heard because I think too often, we're not being seen and heard because we're hiding and masking. ADHD is a really big experience for people,” she said.

North will host a free event on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. in Nicholasville at Luna's Butterfly Cafe, where she will read excerpts from her book, discuss her journey with ADHD and invite attendees to take part in a conversation.

“I want people to feel safe to be seen and heard in a space where other people get their brain,” North said.

Attendance is free, but space is limited to 30 people and advance registration is required.

Books will also be available for purchase and signing at the event.

You can find the link for tickets here: https://forms.gle/bpVmwXHcUnf2eANQ9 [forms.gle]

You can find more information on her mission here: www.empowerM3.com [empowerm3.com]