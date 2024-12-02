Local businesses react to Cyber Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Logan's of Lexington has been helping men look their best since 1964 by offering in-store services like personal suit fittings and always finding that perfect tie.

Logan's has adapted to online sales, including Cyber Monday, over the decades.

"Cyber Monday before used to not have a lot to do with us in the store cause it was all online, so it was almost a competition," Sales Representative Darrell McCarty said.

The pandemic pushed Logan's to go after online customers; now, they are better suited to cyber sales.

"Right after the pandemic is really when we had to increase our cyber presence, and then our store kept growing," McCarty said.

Cyber Monday is expected to be a big shopping day.

According to Capitol One, annual trends indicate sales will reach over 13 billion dollars.

But not every store is a fan of Cyber Monday.

Melissa Mattox, the owner of Miss Behaven in Scott County has a different perspective on online shopping.

"Cyber Monday hurts," Mattox said.

Her retail gift boutique takes pride in selling local goods. Miss Behaven saw a successful Small Business Saturday. However, Mattox said she noticed a shift in shoppers' behavior.

"It becomes kind of change of focus. It's like, ok, we've gotten out and done our thing," Mattox said. "We went in and supported our business on Saturday. Now, let's get the rest of it online."

Both Miss Behaven and Logan's of Lexington prefer people to shop in-store but realize they can't ignore the online sales space. This forces them to participate in Cyber Monday, hoping online customers will support local shops.

"Don't just look at your big box stores on Monday, but look at your small business," Mattox said. "Who have put time and money into developing websites to be able to, in a small way to compete."