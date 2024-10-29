Local community debates plan to build solar panel facility near farm land

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Solar Panels have popped up all over the Lexington area in the past few years. and people can’t get enough of the climate-friendly energy source.

However, there are some places where Fayette County residents don’t think solar panels belong, which was discussed today in Frankfort.

The community gathered to voice their thoughts on a recent large-scale solar facility plan that would be placed in Fayette County’s agricultural areas.

“It can be beneficial to homeowners, it can be beneficial to businesses, but we are here to protect the agriculture business,” said Jason Whitis, with the Fayette County Farm Bureau.

Whitis believes solar energy doesn’t belong anywhere near local farms.

“It’s important to voice our opinion and let them know where we stand, where the community stands, because they are directly impacting Fayette County,” Whitis added.

He believes the plan would harm other natural resources, like the rich soil, which could affect horses, cattle, crops, and more.

“To take a large plot of land of 388 acres and turn that into a solar farm, that is prime farmland,” Whitis said.

“Our farms are our businesses. They are producing businesses, and they are a big part of our economy. So, if we take a farm out of use, out of economic development, and place a solar farm, it's a poor trade off really,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

She agrees and thinks there are other ways to make Lexington Greener. But putting solar panels on something so valuable isn’t one of them.

“A solar farm produces us no jobs for Fayette County, and it doesn't produce a product for Fayette County. So, we object to that," said Gordon.

Mayor Gorton or Whitis believe that the plan would cause problems for horses, cattle, crops, and more.

They both agree that there are many great fits for solar farms in the area. But the problem is that "they want to place them on our prime farmland. That's our main dispute.”

