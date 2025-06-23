Local experts say consumer behavior, not Middle East tensions, likely to drive short-term gas prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As tensions between the United States and Iran grow, American consumers across the country are worried about the impact on their wallet. But experts in Kentucky say in the short term, if consumers stick together, gas prices likely will not skyrocket.

"As soon as unrest strikes in the Middle East, we see gas prices start to rise before even the petroleum could have trouble reaching us," said Dr. Stephen Voss.

The University of Kentucky political science department professor says it's not because of international conflict.

"People fear that they won't be able to get gas. The gas companies know that we're worried and we'll pay a little more," said Voss.

But he says drivers shouldn't panic because the rise in gas prices can potentially be a self-inflicted wound.

"It's kind of like the unavailability of toilet paper and bottled water that we see when there's a big weather event coming. It's consumers putting pressure on those goods because they know what's going on and reacting to it immediately," said Voss.

"The professor brings up a great point. Everybody just needs to take a really deep breath. Everything is fine for right now, and just go about your daily habits," said Matt McClain.

McClain with Gas Buddy agrees that consumer worries can translate into behaviors at the pump, driving up the price per gallon.

But even if prices go up, U.S. drivers would still likely be paying less at the pump than a year ago, according to AAA.