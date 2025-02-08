Local farmer offers tips for raising chickens as egg prices soar

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the cost of eggs continues to rise, some people are considering raising their own chickens to cut down on expenses.

The bird flu has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens each month, contributing to high egg prices and low quantity at the grocery store. However, raising chickens requires planning, time, and investment.

Sara Everson, who has been raising chickens on her farm in Sadieville for the last four years, explains, “We have about 40 chickens, and then we also raise ducks too." She emphasizes the difference between farm eggs and store-bought eggs, noting, "There's a huge difference in the taste of farm eggs and store-bought eggs. And so once we started getting eggs, we were like, yeah, we can never buy eggs in the store again. And so we've just kept chickens ever since."

The bird flu and rising egg prices are prompting many to think about keeping chickens in their backyards. However, Everson advises that if you are planning to raise baby chicks, it will take about 15 weeks for them to start laying eggs. “Raising them from babies is fun, and you know that your bird is healthy, but it takes about 15 weeks for a chicken to start laying. So if you're wanting eggs now, then I would find a local farm that is selling. A chicken that is ready to start laying eggs is called a pullet," she says.

Everson also mentions that they saved money by building a chicken tractor, a movable coop that's designed to be moved around a pasture or backyard. It also allows for the chickens to scratch the ground, loosening the top layer of soil, similar to a tractor.

“They do like to roost at night, so they'll have to have some type of coop. They don't like to just be out in the elements. They have lots of predators. Tractor Supply or Rural King, they sell all those prefabricated chicken coops, if you don't have the time to build something. But if you do, it's cheaper to do it that way. A little bit more time-consuming, but cheaper," Everson explains.

When asked if raising chickens saves her money each month, Everson states, “Honestly, you probably about break even, especially if you're buying pasture-raised eggs from the store. Those are a little bit more expensive. So yeah, there is more cost up front. But after that, for instance, I pay about $15 a bag for my chicken feed. And then there are a couple of extra things that I give them as supplements that will last an entire month."

Prospective chicken owners should check local zoning or building codes and be mindful of any rules or restrictions if part of a homeowners association.