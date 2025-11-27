Local firefighters give Thanksgiving cooking safety tips to prevent holiday fires

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County firefighters are reminding residents that while Thanksgiving cooking can create delicious meals, it can also be dangerous if proper safety precautions aren't followed.

"Everybody tries to make the perfect holiday meal, but that is when people are trying out new recipes, trying out different opportunities," Lt. Michael Wilson said.

According to Wilson, the stove top is where most holiday fires start. Grease can drip down into burners and ignite, creating dangerous situations.

"We just want to remind people, the best thing you can do if you're using a skillet like this one, you just cover it with a lid and then get everybody out of the house, call 911, and we will come take care of the situation," he said.

With cold temperatures expected Thursday, firefighters expect more people will turn to deep fryers and smokers for their holiday cooking.

"Make sure you're off the porch, not in a covered roof," Wilson said. "Measure out your oil. Make sure that you're not gonna overflow the pot, all of that stuff."

Inside the kitchen, simple steps can prevent serious injuries, especially around children. Wilson recommends keeping pot handles turned inward and having lids nearby.

"Make sure the handles are not hanging over the edge of the stove if you've got little ones running around," he said. "Make sure that you have the lids to the pots close by just in case they do catch on fire and you can use it to smother it."

After more than 10 years on the job, Wilson says he has responded to at least one Thanksgiving fire every single year.

"I promise you we're here, but we don't want to come ruin your Thanksgiving dinner with your family," Wilson said.

Staying alert and knowing what to do in emergency situations can keep both meals and homes safe this holiday season.