Local hockey players' 2-year-old daughter diagnosed with cancer, team rallies to help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Although hockey in Kentucky isn't as popular as other sports, the players share a strong bond that extends beyond the ice.

"The hockey community here is small, but it's very tight. And once you play it, you'll play it forever," Ryan Hays said.

Hays has been playing hockey for several decades and began playing with teammate Garrett Chronowski in 2017.

"A lot of our adult league officials know him (Garrett) as a great guy," said Gage O'Dell, a manager at the ice rink.

Chronowski plays goalie for both the local adult hockey league and a travel team.

About a month ago, he received news that no parent wants to hear: his 23-month-old daughter Lenny was diagnosed with cancer.

His daughter is receiving treatment, but there is no timetable for when Garrett and his family can return home.

"They got a lot of support there," Hays said. "They have already been in the pediatric ICU for three weeks, and it looks like they will be there a long time."

Along with other players, Hays checks on the family regularly for updates on Lenny, who has been in the hospital for about a month.

"They are holding up well. They've had some really bad news here in the last couple of weeks," Hays said. "When we came together and got to see him, they had gotten news that day. It sounds like they've had good news the last few days, and things are trending up."

Hays says even with the little breaks of relief, they still have to be ready for what's to come.

"The bills are going to stack up from being in the pediatric ICU for that long," Hays said. "Even after getting over the hurdles, they are going through right now. They still have a long battle with cancer."

While Garrett focuses on taking care of his family, the hockey community is rallying together to take care of them.

"Anything we can do to help them," Hays said. "We're going to try and do."

The hockey community has other events that will help the Chronowski family. One is a Blue and White game on May 16 and a hockey draft tournament on June 21st.

If you want to donate, they do have a GoFundMe page at:

Fundraiser by Jessica Chronowski : Love for Lenny: Help Her Beat Cancer.