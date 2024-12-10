Local ice hockey players collect equipment to support youth program in Mexico

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ice hockey is a winter sport filled with big hits, players scoring, and goalies stretching out to make saves and now, local players are looking to expand their love for the game internationally.

Matt Menegotto has been playing in the area for over a decade. He and his teammates have traveled out of the state to face different opponents for years. Until November 2023, they wanted to see the competition elsewhere.

"We were kind of like, let's branch out and go to an international tournament," said Menegotto.

They decided upon one of the most unlikely places: Costa Rica, a tropical paradise that isn't used to having sports on the ice. To their surprise, the players received a warm welcome.

"It was eye-opening for us and international hockey. We kind of felt like hockey celebrities," said Menegotto.

He added they were drawing in crowds. So much so that after the tournament, the players felt a need to connect with the fans. They could give back by showing the ropes to some local youth hockey players.

"We just went there to play hockey. Then we were like, these people are appreciative of us being there," said Menegotto. "Let's take this next step and start funding other tournaments so we can help other people out."

Menegotto partnered up with a nonprofit called Urban Hockey Foundation which helps to grow hockey communities by making the sport more accessible. The Lexington hockey players next area they want to help is a rink in Mexico that has been shut down for nearly 20 years.

"We were asking for some help," said Cuernavaca hockey community leader Jorge Jimenez.

Jimenez grew up in Cuernavaca, where the sport of hockey now has a chance to grow, but they need equipment.

"A hockey academy without any nets, without any coach, without anything but the idea to bring people in to play hockey," said Jimenez.

Jimenez noted that hockey shops online won't deliver gear to the city and, therefore, he began to ask for help from traditional hockey areas. He was able to get a hold of the Urban Hockey Foundation and Menegotto.

They established a fundraising tournament to provide hockey equipment for kids in Cuernavaca.

"Just being able to provide them the very first time they are skating," said Jimenez." A helmet, some elbow pads, and everything. It just keeps them trying."

Menegotto said the experience has been fulfilling, and there are plans to help other countries score on equipment.

"We're not going to just stop at Cuernavaca, Mexico. We already got tournaments set up in the future as well," said Menegotto.

Matt and other local players are gathering hockey gear and planning to travel to Cuernavaca, Mexico, by mid-January.

If you have hockey equipment that you would like to donate, email Matt Menegotto at gotto@kentuckypawpaw.com, or you can donate to Urban Hockey Foundation at urbanhockeyfoundation.org/donate, which will also help build the youth program in Cuernavaca, Mexico.