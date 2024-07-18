Local library director and author speak about JD Vance book and Kentucky ties

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since Ohio senator JD Vance was announced as President Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election, the Appalachian region and Vance’s memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," have both come into the spotlight.

Breathitt County Public Library director Stephen Bowling said, "It's by far one of the most popular books and since the announcement as vice president it's certainly shot back up to the charts."

Bowling explains that Vance’s family has long ties to Breathitt County. He says Vance visited the library several times and they have a signed copy of his book that's become a big talker across the U.S.

Bowling said, "It's always said in the mountains that you live where you heart is and JD has said in numerous speeches and throughout the year's his heart really was in Breathitt County."

Vance’s family home is in the county, but Hillbilly Elegy hasn't been as popular among all of its readers. Kentucky native and author Willie Carver explains when the book was first released, he was excited for Appalachians to get another voice, but he says his expectations fell short.

"JD Vance ignores the context of who brought opioids into the region, who profited from opioids. JD Vance ignores the historical context that created poverty that exist in Appalachia and instead, over and over again, just blames the individual,” said Carver.

He explains he felt the book misrepresented issues effecting communities across Appalachia.

Carver said, "What we don't want is for someone to paint Appalachia as the problem."

Carver's taught English for some time, highlighting authors from across the region. He hopes people who aren't familiar with the area, its culture, and shortcomings seek a variety of viewpoints.

He said, "Most people are good people. Most people aren't anti-gay, most people aren't racist, but or politics are anti-gay, and our politics are racist. So, I really think it's important to get to the heart of people and to see just how complex they are."

Bowling believes this is a book people must read for themselves. He says it's only meant to reflect the experiences of one family. But he says no matter how you feel about the book this representation is important and should inspire people to get involved.

"If we're gonna be asking for this attention to be brought on us through his nomination as vice president, we have to be prepared. We have to be ready to help ourselves,” said Bowling.