Local motorcycle and Jeep group collects donations for Kentucky tornado victims

(LEX 18) — Communities across Kentucky are working together to help those affected by recent tornadoes, including a local motorcycle and Jeep group collecting essential supplies.

Central KY Riderz spent the day gathering donations outside the Danville Kroger for tornado victims. The group had already planned this drive to assist Laurel and Pulaski counties, but after yesterday's storms, added Washington County to their list of recipients.

"You put yourself in their shoes and you just want to do anything you can to help them and uplift their spirits," Teresa Miller, president of Central KY Riderz, said.

The group is collecting household supplies, money, and gift cards for those affected by the tornadoes.

They say they're blessed to be able to make a difference.

Central KY Riderz is a relatively new organization that has gathered about 60 members in the year they've been around.