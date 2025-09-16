Local nonprofit building a home and hope for human trafficking victims

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2022, Lisa Foster lost her daughter due to a home invasion. Lost and not sure what to do. She leaned on her faith, looking for answers.

“I went into my prayer closet and told God that if He was going to take her, He would have to give me something to hold on to until I go to heaven,” Foster said.

A few months later, she created the nonprofit “Redeeming Hope," an organization that spreads awareness about human trafficking.

Foster explained that she didn't know much about the issue at first, but quickly learned, and the work has given her a whole new outlook on life.

According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, human trafficking investigations are on a steady rise. In 2013, there were only 19 reports in the state of Kentucky. In 2024, that number jumped to 467. Of those, 444 cases involved sex trafficking.

Lisa's granddaughter and a volunteer, Hayleigh Burrows, said, “The stories of the victims are heartbreaking. Many of the girls come from the foster care system. They often don't have a safe home to go to.”

Now, Redeeming Hope wants to do more to help. The organization is working to build a house for sexual exploitation survivors, specifically girls aged 14 to 18 years old, who are in the foster care system. Their mission has motivated others to help.

Foster received a call from Church on the Rock in Berea, offering her five acres of land to build a home, creating a safe place for the girls.

"The girls will thrive and do better when they are in a group home setting like this because they can relate,” Foster said.

She has already spoken with social workers about the need. They told her the home will be full on the first day it opens.

Currently, Redeeming Hope is raising funds to cover the remaining costs. Their goal is to build the house debt-free. They want to ensure nothing holds them back from caring for the girls.

Foster adds she can't wait for the girls to be in the home. She wants them to see that people truly care and love them the right way.

If you want to volunteer or help Redeeming Hope, you can visit their website at Redeeming Hope for Human Trafficking & Sexual Exploitation - Redeeming Hope Non-Profit.