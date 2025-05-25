Local nonprofit serves hot meals to tornado victims in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local nonprofit is providing hot meals to those affected by the recent tornado in Laurel County, bringing comfort to their own community after typically serving in other disaster areas.

Operation Appalachia Strong, a nonprofit based in Corbin with many volunteers from London, has mobilized to serve hot meals to those impacted by the tornado that hit Laurel County.

"I think a good hot meal makes all the difference in the world," said Garry Conley, founder of Operation Appalachia Strong.

The organization typically travels to disaster areas to provide food relief, but this time they're serving their own community.

"We got to bring our own talents and equipment home and serve our own family and friends. That's really special, emotional, heartbreaking, but fulfilling for this team," Conley said.

The team is prepared to feed as many people as needed in the affected areas.

"We are prepared to feed a thousand people and even more," Conley said.

Volunteers like Mike Storms drive around to areas like Sunshine Hills, offering more than just food.

"The devastation that everyone has had to go through and to see the smiles that you put on them just for a dinner. It's like you given more than a dinner," Storms said.

For Storms, the work is about providing comfort and connection to those in need.

"Like yesterday, I sense some of the people I deliver too. Just needed someone to talk too. If you have a heart. This will hit you right in the middle," Storms said.

The organization plans to continue providing meals to the community for as long as needed.

"I have no doubt that we will be feeding London again. This isn't a one time deal. This is family," Conley said.