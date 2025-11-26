Local nonprofit The NEST in need of toy donations for kids ahead of Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — It’s officially the season of giving — and one local nonprofit is asking for your help to make sure no child wakes up without a gift this Christmas morning.

For Jenny Norman and her team at The NEST, the holidays mean rolling up their sleeves to turn their space into Santa’s toy shop. During the Reindeer Express event on Friday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., parents “shop” for free toys, so their kids have something special under the tree.

“We depend a lot on the community for sponsors and donations,” Norman said. “We’ll be working right up until two days before the big event.”

Last year, The NEST served around 600 kids. This year, they’re already expecting more than 1,700 — which means they need 2,500 toys by the event date.

The issue is that they don't have enough donations so far, and several of their shelves are bare. So they need your help.

“It’s scary because that means we need a lot more items,” Norman adds. “The economy has been rough, so this is the time for us to get the word out.”

They’re asking for:



New toys (ages 0-5)

Winter clothing

Craft supplies

Financial contributions, if you cannot go out and buy it yourself

Where to donate?



Each child will receive a food box, winter clothes, a craft kit, and four to five toys that parents have chosen.

“It takes a village,” Norman says. “No one can do it alone — being able to lift up in support and give back is really important.”

You have until Thursday, Dec. 11, to donate.