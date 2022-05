LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two nurses were officially named Kentucky colonels.

Evelyn Jones and Rosemary Owens were recognized Monday by Senator Reggie Thomas.

Jones and Owens both began their nursing careers in the 60s.

They're members of the Chi Eta Phi sorority. Both of them have gone out of their way to provide support to Paint the Pews and other community outreach programs.

The recognition took place during National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 through May 12.