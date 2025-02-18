Local organizations raise funds to help Eastern KY flood victims

(LEX 18) — It's been three days since the overpowering floods washed through Southern and Eastern Kentucky, making some cities unrecognizable, and the support of Kentuckians has been beyond positive.

As Eastern Kentucky rebuilds from the heartbreaking aftermath of the floods, several organizations across the Bluegrass are stepping up to help. The fallout from the floods is still a reality for Eastern cities. Fleming-Neon, in Letcher County, experienced a mudslide after part of a hill broke off Monday morning.

"We were with the families in 2022. We're still with them, still bringing things in," said Brandy Clavert, the director of philanthropy with Christian Appalachian Project. These are our neighbors in need. Many of our staff and volunteers have been impacted, so there is an immediate reaction. We're in it for the long haul, and we're always reminded in times of disaster that this is a marathon, it's not a sprint."

We here at LEX 18 have joined forces with the Scripps Howard Fund to raise money to help those impacted by the flooding. All of the money raised will directly support CAP, and we will match the first $5,000 in donations. Every dollar raised allows the organization to bring essentials to several Central and Eastern Kentucky counties.

The organization serves 13 Appalachian states and two Ozark states. It will provide those affected by the floods with food, water, generators, and critical cleaning supplies.

Another organization stepping in to help out is New Frontier in Morehead. Co-founder Joshua Ravenscraft said the moment flood warnings washed in, they got to work. The Appalachian apparel shop created the line'Kentucky Strong', which consists of a baseball cap, a short-sleeved shirt, and a crew neck sweatshirt.

"Kentucky Strong is a north star for a hopeful message for Kentucky. We chose Kentucky Strong because the floods happened close to home for us in Eastern Kentucky but they also happened across the state. There was flooding all the way from Paducha to Pikeville," explains Ravenscraft.

All proceeds from the 'Kentucky Strong' apparel line will go towards resources. Additionally, the shop will provide fleece jackets to keep those who lost everything warm during this arctic cold week.

"Each time this happens you're just reminded of this nightmare and it's daunting to think about, but there's no time to sit there and dwell on the negativity in my opinion," explains Ravenscraft. “No matter where you’re at. You could be counties away, you could be states away. It’s more than money; it’s more than apparel. It’s about being routed in you region and being there for your neighbors.”

"We need volunteers. We're gonna need a lot of volunteers with cleanup and so if that's an interest, you can connect with us. You can call us, you can get online and plug in and serve. You can serve individually or as a group," said Calvert.

You can text "FLOODS" to 50155 or visit LEX18.com/relief to donate.