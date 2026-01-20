Local rescue desperately needs foster families as freezing temperatures put animals at risk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paws 4 the Cause is issuing an urgent call for help, as the local rescue says it's completely out of space and has temporarily paused taking in new dogs. Right now, they're asking people in the Lexington and Georgetown areas to step up as fosters or adopters to help save lives.

The rescue says a lack of available space for almost three weeks has forced them to put incoming dogs on hold.

Anita Spreitzer says the only way they can continue helping animals in need get out of the cold is if the dogs currently in their care can move into foster homes or permanent placements.

"I mean, it's 12 degrees, and it's, you know, single digits in the evening. These domestic animals can't survive out there that long in this type of temperatures because it's really hard on them, and right now we're at capacity, you know, and we can't take any more in," Spreitzer said.

Paws 4 the Cause says fostering doesn't have to be a long-term commitment. Even opening your home temporarily can free up space and allow the rescue to take in more dogs in need.

"Fostering is a great situation for also for somebody that's thinking about adopting and might be wavering on the fact that they might want to adopt another dog or another cat in their life, because what it does is it gets the animal into a home without making the actual commitment," Spreitzer said.

The rescue is encouraging anyone who's never fostered before not to be intimidated. Spreitzer says support is provided throughout the process.

"We supply them with a crate. We supply them with food and all their medical needs that have to be done for them, or if they get sick or anything like that. We take care of all those needs. Before a dog goes into a foster home, they get their vaccines," Spreitzer said.

If you're in or near Lexington or Georgetown and can open up your heart and your home, Paws 4 the Cause says now is the time.