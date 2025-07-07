Local restaurants kick off 13th year of Lexington Restaurant Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Restaurant Week is planning to kick off their 13th year of showcasing the city's restaurants, celebrating "independent and local restaurants versus national chains," a release said.

Founded by Connie Jo Miller and Tim Campbell, the event runs through two weekends in July, starting on July 17 through Sunday, July 27.

“Lexington has become a true foodie destination and it is the locally owned restaurants that drive that reputation. We’re lucky here in Lexington to have more authentic local and independent restaurants per capita than most cities," said Miller. "It’s a tough business – I admire the people that do it. They are creative and seriously dedicated. They motivate and employee thousands – these hardworking entrepreneurs and chefs are vital to our city. Lexington Restaurant Week is the time to celebrate them.”

Featuring dinner specials ranging from casual to sophisticated restaurants, diners can pick a pre-fixed price range and menu that best fits their taste.

According to the release, "The pre-fixe menus are exemplary of what has made that restaurant successful."

“A lively restaurant scene is a big economic benefit to our city and certainly enhances the lives of those of us lucky to live here in the Bluegrass," Miller said. "We’ll keep it that way thanks to sponsors like locally owned C-Worth Superstore who equip many of these restaurants as well as the kitchens of home chefs and Lexington’s most benevolent corporate citizen Central Bank. This year, WLEX has joined in with all the 250LEX events. We could not do without them.”

Find out more about the event and to make reservations here.